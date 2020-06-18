Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Headlines about Noble Investments UK (LON:NBL) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Noble Investments UK earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Noble Investments UK has a twelve month low of GBX 182 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 265.50 ($3.38).

Noble Investments UK Company Profile

Noble Investments (UK) PLC is a United Kingdom-based company is engaged in collectibles retail trading and auctions, including rare coins, stamps, tokens, medals and banknotes. The Company provides personalized consultancy services to collectors and dealers in English, ancient and foreign coins; commemorative medals and tokens; numismatic and philatelic books, banknotes and paper ephemera; military orders and decorations, and world stamps.

