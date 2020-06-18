New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ opened at $7.71 on Monday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.