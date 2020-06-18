New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Earns Media Impact Rating of 1.83

News stories about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a daily sentiment score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NWHM stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.88. New Home has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $132.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

