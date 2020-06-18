Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News articles about Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Neurometrix earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the medical device company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Neurometrix’s score:

Shares of Neurometrix stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a negative return on equity of 138.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurometrix will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

