Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.82.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.64. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,239. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
