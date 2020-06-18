Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.82.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.64. 4,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,239. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,741 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $178,435.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,122.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.