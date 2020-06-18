Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $489.00 at Imperial Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $485.00 to $489.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.66.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $444.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,392. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.