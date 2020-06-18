National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.94% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $38,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.09 and a beta of 0.32.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

