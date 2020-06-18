National Grid plc (LON:NG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 32 Per Share

National Grid plc (LON:NG) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NG traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 950.40 ($12.10). 2,535,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 922.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 944.09. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

Several analysts have commented on NG shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 880 ($11.20) to GBX 910 ($11.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 994.58 ($12.66).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

