Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media stories about Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nate’s Food earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NHMD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Nate’s Food has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Nate's Food alerts:

About Nate’s Food

Nate's Food Co, Inc manufactures and markets ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was formerly known as Nate's Pancakes, Inc and changed its name to Nate's Food Co, Inc in May 2014.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.