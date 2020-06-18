Nakama Group (LON:NAK) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Nakama Group (LON:NAK) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nakama Group earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LON NAK opened at GBX 0.29 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.48. Nakama Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $336,000.00 and a PE ratio of 2.85.

About Nakama Group

Nakama Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy services for digital technology and interactive media industries under the Nakama name in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company also provides technology and business information recruitment consultancy services to insurance and investment management industries under Highams brand name.

