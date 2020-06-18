Nabtesco Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $630.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.20 million. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCTKF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

