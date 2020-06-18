Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Purchases $499,999.50 in Stock

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 153,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Manuel Md Litchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Manuel Md Litchman acquired 90,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Manuel Md Litchman acquired 180,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mustang Bio Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 4.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

