Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.32. 40,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $287.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.