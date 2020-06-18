Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 86.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monster Beverage by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,494,000 after buying an additional 581,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,562,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,818,000 after buying an additional 203,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after buying an additional 1,250,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 9,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,408. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

