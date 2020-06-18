Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MNKS traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,034 ($13.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,135. Monks Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 618 ($7.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,036 ($13.19). The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 959.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 921.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

