Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($5.22) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.58) price target (down previously from GBX 375 ($4.77)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 354 ($4.51).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.16) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 318.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($61,351.36). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($56,073.68).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

