Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) PT Set at C$0.60 by Fundamental Research

Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) has been assigned a C$0.60 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Monarques Gold has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.23.
About Monarques Gold
