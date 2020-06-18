Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) PT Set at C$0.60 by Fundamental Research

Monarques Gold (CVE:MQR) has been assigned a C$0.60 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Monarques Gold has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.23.

Get Monarques Gold alerts:

About Monarques Gold

Monarques Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac advanced projects; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as 6 promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Monarques Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarques Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.