Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $203,693.40 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $203,693.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $684,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Ian Fier sold 1,314 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $40,878.54.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. Research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.