Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $83,286,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,890,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $96.32. 1,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

