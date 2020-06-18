Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Up 6.4%

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 164,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 118,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mackie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mogo Finance Technology Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

