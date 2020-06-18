Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 391.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.55% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $38,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,989,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after buying an additional 787,312 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 78,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

