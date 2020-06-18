Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Millicom International Cellular worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.27 and a beta of 0.71. Millicom International Cellular SA has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular SA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Millicom International Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

