Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.67 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $245,369. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Insiders have bought 20,960 shares of company stock worth $319,677 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

