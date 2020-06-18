Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of MAA opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,302,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

