Michael A. Mussallem Sells 68,550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.67 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

