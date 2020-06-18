MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4875 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 301.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.