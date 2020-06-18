Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Given Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mentor Capital earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:MNTR opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.07. Mentor Capital has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative net margin of 29.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.17%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

