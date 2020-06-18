Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Receives $5.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNLO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,702,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNLO opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.20. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

