Medifirst Solutions (OTCMKTS:MFST) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News headlines about Medifirst Solutions (OTCMKTS:MFST) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medifirst Solutions earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Medifirst Solutions stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Medifirst Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Medifirst Solutions Company Profile

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, provides various consumer products. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

