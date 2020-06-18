Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Medifast has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medifast to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of MED stock traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $117.28. 161,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $142.49.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,540.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,811,537.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

