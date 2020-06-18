MB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MBCQ) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about MB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MBCQ) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MB Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

MB Bancorp stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. MB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Get MB Bancorp alerts:

MB Bancorp Company Profile

MB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison Bank of Maryland that provides various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposits, including checking, NOW, money market, and statement savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including residential mortgage, non-residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.