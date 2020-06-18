Max Property Group (MPG) Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $379,478.83 and $1,620.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003644 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000189 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.