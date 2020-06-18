Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMX. Raymond James set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

