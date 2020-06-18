Matthew Bailey Acquires 500,000 Shares of Food Revolution Group Ltd (ASX:FOD) Stock

Food Revolution Group Ltd (ASX:FOD) insider Matthew Bailey bought 500,000 shares of Food Revolution Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,500.00 ($20,921.99).

Shares of ASX:FOD opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Thursday. Food Revolution Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of A$0.11 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

Get Food Revolution Group alerts:

Food Revolution Group Company Profile

The Food Revolution Group Limited operates as a food processing company in Australia. It manufactures and sells a range of functional juices, kombuchas, cold-pressed oils, fibers, infused fruits, fruit waters, and infused waters under the Fruit Farm, Thirsty Brothers, The Juice Lab, Replenish, and The Bucha Shop brands.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Food Revolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Food Revolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.