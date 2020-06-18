Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Matson worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 99.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 297,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 220,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matson by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.81 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matson Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Matson’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

MATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

