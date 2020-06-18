Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.90. 18,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Match Group has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Match Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,714,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.