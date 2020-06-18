MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

MAKSY stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.