Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Markel worth $56,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 4,593.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

MKL opened at $948.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $895.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,054.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.