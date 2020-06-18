Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30 and a beta of 2.01. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

