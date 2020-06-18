Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 615,955 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 72.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615,955 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 290,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 54,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry acquired 342,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,648,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,523,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,284,335.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

