Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of IBERIABANK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

