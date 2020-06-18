Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.10 Million Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 107,070 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,821,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $6.76 on Thursday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $655.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

