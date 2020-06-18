Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,400 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Banco Macro worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 97,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 345,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMA opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

