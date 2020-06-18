Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Trading Up 5.3%

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.08, 637,223 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 896,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after buying an additional 1,818,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,137,000. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,731,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after purchasing an additional 985,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 842,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,955,000 after purchasing an additional 711,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

