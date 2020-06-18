MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Trading Up 17.6%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK) shares were up 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 1,342,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 639,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $15.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, cobalt, copper, nickel, platinum group elements, chromite, and vanadium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Wawa- Holdsworth gold and silver project that include 18 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 285 hectares located in the Corbiere and Esquega Townships of Northern Ontario.

