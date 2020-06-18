Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.50

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75), with a volume of 195698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.75 ($0.80).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

