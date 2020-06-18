Loop Capital Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $85.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

TPX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $74.99. 104,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,950,000 after purchasing an additional 185,060 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 359,240 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at $49,798,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

