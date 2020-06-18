Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 173,903 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,903 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.64% of Gray Television worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 17.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 3,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.