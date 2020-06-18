Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,008 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.50% of ProAssurance worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

ProAssurance stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,461. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $751.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

