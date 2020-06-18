Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.48% of Aaron’s worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 86,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

About Aaron's

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

